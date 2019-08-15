Police: cyclist found on the road seriously injured

A cyclist found laying in the middle of the road is trying to recover from serious life-threatening injuries.

Police responded to Route 116 in Bristol Wednesday night.

Not much is known, but they say the cyclist was going south on a motorized bike.

Someone reported the biker in the roadway and called for help.

Authorities say the biker suffered serious life-threatening injuries to the head, shoulder and stomach.

Police say the investigation is in early stages and are asking for your help if you have any information.

The roadway was shut down for hours but is back open.