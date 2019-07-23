Police diffuse situation involving a suicidal man with loaded handgun

If you saw a large police presence Monday morning at an apartment complex in Lebanon, that's because police say they were diffusing a situation involving a suicidal man with a loaded handgun.

Police say Monday morning they responded to an apartment on Pinetree Lane with reports of a 23-year-old man who was armed with a loaded gun and threatening suicide.

They say a woman was in the apartment with him but she was able to leave and talk with police.

Police formed a perimeter around the building and restricted access to the complex.

The man surrendered after about 35 minutes and was taken to the hospital.