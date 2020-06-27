Police dispatcher dies in motorcycle crash

We now know the woman who died in a motorcycle crash Friday worked as a dispatcher for multiple local police departments.

Karen Crossett, 52, of Orange hit a guardrail on I-89 in Waterbury, and died at the scene.

Montpelier Police posted a message on their Facebook page Saturday reading, "Karen worked for many years as a dispatcher for the Vermont State Police, the Montpelier Police Department, and our Capital West public safety partners... Please keep her family in your thoughts during this very difficult time."

Investigators are still trying to figure out how it happened.