Police: Drunk teen rolls car into waterway, leaves scene

A Vernon teen faces charges after allegedly crashing his car and leaving the scene early Monday morning.

Tyrus Cobb

Vermont State Police say Tyrus Cobb, 19, was on Scott Road when he lost control, destroying 20-feet of guardrail and rolling the car on its roof in water. They say he left the scene and got a ride home.

He was cited for driving with a BAC over .02% -- a violation under the age of 21. He was also charged with leaving the scene of an accident and negligent operation.

Police say leaking oil and fluids from the car went into the waterway and EPA officials were called to the scene.