A Rutland County teen faces drunk driving charges after police say she led them on a chase and crashed in a field early Friday.

Police say Chelsea Konarski, 18, of Chittenden, failed to stop for troopers after she was clocked speeding on Route 30 in Sudbury around 3 a.m.

They say after a brief pursuit, Konarski lost control and rolled the car several times in a field.

Konarski and an 18-year-old passenger received non life-threatening injuries.

She is due in court in March.