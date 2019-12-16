Police explain loud explosion sound

Police are providing an explanation for an explosion sound.

Springfield Police posted on Facebook that is appears someone detonated a large quantity of tannerite over the weekend.

Tannerite is usually used by shooters during target practice.

Officers say there's no need to be concerned and that it's being investigated by not by police in Springfield because it did not happen there.

People commenting on the Facebook post say they heard and felt the explosion in various Vermont towns.

It's unclear where it happened though. We'll be following up.