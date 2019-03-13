Police find man hiding in alleged Underground Railroad stop

Police say they found a man hiding in a house in Vermont that a tenant says was once a stop on the Underground Railroad.

St. Johnsbury police say they were seeking Shawn Rich, 41, after he failed to complete his time on a court-ordered work crew.

Sgt. Mark Bickford says officers searched the home of Rich's girlfriend Monday evening and found the man hiding inside a secret crawl space in a closet.

He has been cited for resisting arrest, along with his girlfriend, Andrea Poginy, who is facing additional charges of giving false information and hindering.

Peggy Pearl with the St. Johnsbury History and Heritage Center tells NECN she can't be sure if the home was on the Underground Railroad.

She says stops weren't always documented to protect those involved.

