Police find missing woman's car near Fairfax Dam

Police say they have found the car of a missing Fairfax woman.

Susan Gray

Family members reported Susan Gray missing Sunday afternoon. The 58-year-old is about 5'7" with gray hair, possibly wearing blue pants with a green or bluish colored jacket.

Police say told family members she was going to drive down the road to go for a walk Sunday morning. Several hours passed and family members hadn't heard from her, so they started looking.

Her car was found at the fishing access below the Fairfax Dam, but she wasn't with it.

Gray is reported to have some medical conditions and was recently discharged from the hospital.