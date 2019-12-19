Police, firefighters escort Santa to visit kids at Vt. Children's Hospital

First responders rushed to the Vermont Children's Hospital on Thursday. Their mission: to spread some holiday cheer.

Firefighters and police officers visited kids and brought toys dropped off at more than 40 donation sites around the state. Then Santa and a little helper who was once a patient got to hand out the gifts.

"Today is a very special day because we get to help kids. And if they're gonna stay here throughout the holidays, we can make them happier," said Adriana Wood, Santa's helper.

"Some of these gifts are pretty impressive," Santa said. "We've seen gift cards for the older kids, electronics. We've seen remote control cars, American Girl dolls. We've seen a whole bunch of really nice stuff. People really pull out the stops to help these children."

The toys are given to more than 300 kids and spread out over the year to give to patients who may be celebrating birthdays in the hospital.

This is the ninth year of Operation Fire Cuffs.