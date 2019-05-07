Police testify on moments after wrong-way crash

Jurors on day two of the Steven Bourgoin murder trial were shown harrowing video of the police response to the 2016 wrong-way crash on Interstate 89 that left five teenagers dead.

"Who stole my car? Someone stole my EQ heading southbound," Williston Police Ofc. Eric Shepard said in a video, moments after he realized his cruiser had been stolen.

In court, the jury saw on dash cam video the path police say Bourgoin took to leave the fiery scene, and then return to speed through again. The video ended before the second crashes due to damage to the cruiser.

On the stand, officers described the confusion after the cruiser was stolen and the high rate of speed that they say Williston man was going as he flew back up the wrong way on the highway.

Vermont State Police Tpr. Matthew Nadeau, who worked for Richmond Police at the time, described his concern for Ofc. Shepard, and for his own vehicle.

Tpr. Matthew Nadeau: My initial response was to jump out and to go check on Eric, just because based on the way his radio traffic was -- Eric is a pretty measured guy, and when you hear him elevated like that, it got me pretty concerned that he was in danger. When I first got out, I started to run toward where I thought he was going to be, but I paused briefly and went back to my car to lock it.

Chittenden County Deputy State's Attorney Susan Hardin: And why did you do that?

Tpr. Matthew Nadeau: Because someone had just stolen a police cruiser and I didn't know where that person was.

A Vermont State Police trooper who helped Ofc. Shepard arrest Bourgoin after the crash also took the stand. He said Bourgoin eventually gave him his name and that when a doctor later requested the handcuffs be taken off, Bourgoin tried to get up and had to be pinned down and cuffed again.

Ofc. Shepard was supposed to testify Tuesday but was in the ER with a medical emergency.

Prosecutors Tuesday afternoon are expected to call to the witness stand other police and first responders.