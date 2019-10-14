Advertisement

Police: Essex man stole credit card from out-of-state couple

Oct. 14, 2019
An Essex man will be in court next month after police say he smashed his way into a car and stole a credit card and cash.

Police say it happened to a Pennsylvania couple stopped at the Bolton Valley Access Road on Sept. 30 before 5 p.m.

Tyler Herd, 26, is charged with grand larceny, unlawful mischief, forgery and fraud.

Authorities say he used the stolen cards to make large purchases from the Richmond Market.

They were able to arrest him on Oct. 6.

