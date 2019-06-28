Police identify man found dead in Rutland

Police have released the name of the man who was found dead Thursday at a home in Rutland.

Investigators tell us he is Joseph Johnson, 59.

Rutland police say Johnson was found dead at his home at 82 Harrison Avenue.

They say a probation officer was doing a welfare check on Johnson Thursday morning and saw him laying on the floor of his home. Police went into the home and found Johnson was dead.

Police are calling Johnson's death suspicious but they say there is no indication the community is in any danger.