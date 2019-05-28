Police identify motorcyclist killed in Colchester crash

Police have now released the name of the motorcyclist who was killed in a crash in Colchester Monday while fleeing from an officer. Vermont State Police identified him as Jason Gorman, 42, of Winooski.

Investigators said Gorman accelerated away from an officer in Winooski on Route 7, ran a red light at the Interstate 89 on-ramp and hit a car turning onto the ramp.

Gorman was thrown from his bike and pronounced dead at the hospital. The woman driving the car was not injured.

Police say Gorman was not wearing a DOT-approved motorcycle helmet. They also said speed was a factor in the crash and toxicology results are pending.

Investigators say there was a warrant out for Gorman's arrest and his license was under criminal suspension.

Traffic was delayed for hours while police investigated the scene.