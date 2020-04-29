Police identify suspect in Royalton shooting

Police have released the name of the person who they say shot an Arizona man in Royalton two weeks ago.

Jason Farina, 47, lives at the Royalton home where the shooting took place and investigators say he fired a gun at Nicholas Schultz, 23, of Prescott Valley, Arizona.

Schultz was taken to the Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center where he was treated for a gunshot wound to his leg.

Vermont State Police did not release any details about what led to the shooting. They said they are wrapping up in their investigation and turning it over to the Windsor County state's attorney's office for review.