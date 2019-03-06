Police in Manchester to try body cameras in pilot program

Some police officers in Manchester, New Hampshire, will be equipped with body cameras in a pilot program.

WMUR-TV reports 14 officers will have the cameras for a 30-day period.

Police Chief Carlo Capano said the reason for using the cameras is transparency. He said no matter where you go, there's either cellphones or video surveillance, and that body cameras add a layer of protection to the officers and community.

Police in Hanover and Lebanon have used body cameras. Boston police began phasing in body cameras in August.

