Police in Williston warn of phone scam

Police in Williston are sounding the alarm after a Vermonter was nearly scammed out of $37,000.

An employee at the Vermont State Employees Credit Union called police Wednesday after noticing a strange transaction from a customer who withdrew $27,000 in cash.

Police found the customer was the victim of a scam and was headed to Walmart at the instruction of the scammers.

The victim was stopped in the Walmart parking lot and intercepted before converting the cash to gift cards. Police say the victim had withdrawn an additional $10,000 prior to going to VSECU for a total of approximately $37,000.

While police were speaking to the victim, the scammers called back. The caller ID said the number was coming from the Social Security Administration and when the scammer called back again, the caller ID said it was the Chittenden County sheriff's office. That's when authorities called the scammer out.

If you know anything about this scam or have been a victim, contact the police.