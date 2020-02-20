Police invest series of hotel frauds across Vermont

Police are investigating a series of hotel frauds across Vermont.

Burlington Police say earlier this month, a man defrauded both the Courtyard by Marriot and Hotel Vermont downtown Burlington.

They say he stayed at the hotels, ordered extravagant meals, made gift shop purchases and ordered massages.

We're told he stayed at each for 2-3 days before moving on to possible other hotels in the state.

They say he could still be engaged in this activity.

Call police if you can help.