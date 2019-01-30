Police investigate 2nd Vermont smoke shop; no charges filed

As a Burlington business owner appeared in court accused of illegally selling pot, WCAX News has learned another area smoke shop was also investigated after police got a tip that they, too, were selling marijuana.

The store owner of Good Stuff in Essex Junction says he has never illegally sold marijuana to a customer, but last month, an investigator walked into his shop and took leaves from two plants to be tested.

Thomas Massey says they were cannabis plants. He says he was growing them in the back of his shop to test out a new fertilizer product. The plants look like marijuana and they have a similar smell, but Massey says they are CBD-dominant and won't get you high. And he says it's legal to grow.

Massey believes his shop was targeted because the name Good Stuff is so similar to Good Times, a shop police say was illegally selling pot. He says some people even went to his store thinking they could purchase the drugs.

Now, he says shops like his are getting a bad reputation because of it.

Massey says he's hoping more people and law enforcement are educated about CBD products and cannabis to prevent problems like this down the road.

Massey says he has not heard anything from investigators since they went to his shop back in December.