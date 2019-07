A Saranac Lake man is dead after a drowning this weekend.

State Police were called to Upper Saranac Lake, off Route 30 in the town of Santa Clara, Saturday night for a reported drowning.

They say 31-year-old Robert Call was tubing behind a boat when he went into the water.

The boat turned around to get him and gave him a floatation device but police say he became unresponsive and later died.