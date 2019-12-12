Police investigate accidental shooting in Chateaugay

A Franklin County, New York, man is in critical condition after what police are calling an accidental shooting.

New York State Police say it happened at a home on Route 33 in Chateaugay Wednesday night around 6:30 p.m.

Authorities say 20-year-old Michael West is in critical but stable condition at the University of Vermont Medical Center for a gunshot wound to his torso.

They say the circumstances of the shooting are still under investigation, but they believe it was accidental.

