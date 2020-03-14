Police investigate apparent homicide in Bolton

Vermont State Police are investigating what they believe is a homicide of a man in Bolton.

The victim was found by troopers responding to a call of a disturbance shortly after 7 a.m. Saturday, in a studio apartment unit inside the Bolton Valley base village on the Bolton Valley Access Rd. in Bolton.

Police also found a woman in the unit unharmed. Troopers say there is no threat to the public at this time.

Investigators are still trying to figure out the day and time of the victim’s death. The body will be brought to the Chief Medical Examiner's office in Burlington for an autopsy to determine the cause and manner of death.

Police have not released the man's identity.

The Bolton Valley Resort says it does not anticpate the investigation will impact resort operations, and they will remain open and operating to the general public. Officials will update staff and guests if that should change.

WCAX News has a crew on scene, we will have more information on the Channel 3 News at 6.