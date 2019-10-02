Police investigate burglary with bloody hands

Newport Police are investigating a break-in that started with a bizarre report.

They say Jennifer Foster, 42, broke into a home on West Main Street Monday and damaged various pieces of furniture before knocking on a neighbor's door with bloody hands.

The Newport woman reportedly told police a man had hurt her, but police say that's not true. They say when officers tried to handcuff her she threw something and had to be forcefully restrained.

She has several charges now, including burglary and resisting arrest.