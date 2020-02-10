Police investigate damaged businesses in Essex Junction

Police are trying to figure out if two damaged businesses in Essex Junction are related.

Officers say it all started Sunday morning after someone tried to break into the Champlain Farms on Pearl Street.

Police looked around and found two kids in the Domino's Pizza next door, they say the duo admitted to causing the damage.

Later that morning, the Community Bank on Pearl Street reported damage to an ATM.

As of now, it's unclear if the two are related, but police are investigating.