Another deadly car crash has police investigating, this time in Littleton, New Hampshire.

Officers say Monday night around 8:25 p.m., a car lost control, went off I-93, hit some tress and rolled over.

We're told 54-year-old Theresa Wharem was found dead inside the car.

She was the only person involved.

Police say they're still considering other factors, but it does seem speed played a role.