Police investigate dog shooting at NH park

Police are investigating the shooting of a dog in a New Hampshire park.

It happened late Sunday afternoon at Monadnock Park in Claremont.

Officers responded to the park where they interviewed witnesses, collected evidence and helped the dog's owner get medical treatment for the pet. While officers were investigating at the scene, they say the person who shot the dog called the police department to report the incident.

The names of those involved have not yet been released.

When the investigation into the shooting is done, it will be turned over to the Sullivan County attorney's office to decide if any criminal charges will be filed.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Claremont police at 603-542-9538.