Police investigate exploding mailboxes in New Hampshire

Police say someone is blowing up mailboxes in Cornish and Claremont, New Hampshire.

Investigators say at least five mailboxes were damaged by what appear to be improvised explosives.

Police found one mailbox engulfed in flames Tuesday night while they were on the way to a report of a mailbox in another location that had exploded.

They believe the culprit is using homemade explosive devices, possibly in a soda bottle.

Police say witnesses gave a possible vehicle description connected to the blasts and they are running down some leads in the area. Anyone with information is asked to call the police in Cornish at 603-543-0535 or Claremont at 603-542-9538.