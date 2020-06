An investigation into a deadly crash in Shrewsbury is underway after a car and truck collided.

Vermont State Police say around 3:30 p.m. Monday. They say 21-year-old Ryan Ahonen drove across the center line and crashed into a truck driven by 49-year-old Benjamin Dufield.

It happened on Route 103, north of Town Hill Road.

Dufield didn't get hurt, but Ahonen died.

Both vehicles were heavily damage and had to be towed.

It's unclear why he crashed.