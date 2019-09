Police are trying to figure why a man lost control of his car in Sheldon.

They say the 32-year-old wasn't wearing a seatbelt and died from the crash.

We're told Tyler Deguise was driving on Duffy Hill Road just before midnight on Wednesday night when he lost control of his car and rolled it on its roof.

Police say he was the only one in the car.

They say speed and impairment were not factors in the crash.