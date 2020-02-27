Police investigate identity theft; wallet reported stolen at UVM Medical Center

Burlington Police are looking for two people who they say were involved in a theft of a wallet and identity theft two weeks ago at the University of Vermont Medical Center.

The victim says many fraudulent charges were made on her credit cards at Target, a Williston Gas station, along with a Price Chopper in Keene, New Hampshire.

We're told the total amount was more than $1,200.

Police released surveillance photos of two people were apparently found at all three locations.

Call police if you can help.