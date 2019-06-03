Police investigate potential hate crime after couple’s PRIDE flag set on fire

A potential hate crime is being investigated in Burlington after a gay couple’s LGBTQ Pride flag was burned on their porch.

Chris Vaccaro and Jimmie Searle say they were in Montreal celebrating Pride with friends when they got a text message from their neighbor early Sunday morning.

In that message was a picture of what was left of their flag, their porch now stained with melted plastic and ashes.

Vaccaro and Searle say they have no doubt they were targeted for being gay.

“It was a hate crime, it feels that way for sure,” said Vaccaro. “It’s domestic terrorism.”

Searle pointed out that they have two flags on their porch, and the only one that was burned was the gay flag. He said he believes this was an act of hate.

The married couple said they were angry and sad when they first saw the picture of their scorched flag. They were also shocked that someone would endanger others to make a statement.

“This could’ve killed people, it’s not just about burning a flag,” said Searle. “There are other people who live here. Two of us have dogs. People actually could’ve died all because of someone’s belief.” Vaccaro echoed that sentiment.

Vaccaro and Searle were able to replace the flag and got another one from the Burlington Police Department. Deputy Chief Jon Murad stopped by the couple’s house on Monday to hand deliver the flag and a handwritten note from Chief Brandon del Pozo.

It read in part: “An act of hate is a sobering way to begin LGBTQ pride month because it makes it clear we all still have so far to go. We hope to know your police are here for you makes it clear we’ve all traveled very far, too.”

Vaccaro and Searle say they’re feeling a mix of emotions but they refuse to live in fear.

“We’re gay, we’re married," said Searle. "You can burn our flags but it’s not going to change any of that, we’re not going to go back into the closet.”

Burlington Police are now reviewing surveillance video from a business across the street. Investigators have not confirmed if this is a hate crime.

Vaccaro and Searle say they will fly their new Pride flag from police at an LGBTQ fundraiser they’re hosting this month.