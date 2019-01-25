Police investigate reports of persistent solicitors

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) Police say be careful with your personal information after reports of persistent solicitors trying to get names and phone numbers.
South Burlington Police say over the holiday season, younger girls were approached by a church organization asking for their participation in a Bible study.
They were reportedly very persistent and encouraged people to share personal information.
Police say they investigated the reports and say nothing indicates this was criminal or part of a bigger criminal scheme.