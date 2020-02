A Shelburne man is in bad shape tonight in the hospital from a crash.

Police say his Subaru Outback went off the road into a tree on Harbor Road near Ticonderoga Road.

This is on the peninsula, just north of Shelburne Farms.

James Kraushaar was the only person in the car.

Rescue crews had to cut pieces of the car to get him out.

He was taken to the UVM Medical Center for serious injuries.

Police are investigating what made him drive off the road.