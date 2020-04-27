Police investigate deadly shooting in Burlington

Burlington police say a shooting Sunday night killed one man.

It happened at 11:30 p.m. at a home on North Avenue in Burlington. Burlington Police dispatch received a call alleging that two men pushed their way into the home. The caller then heard multiple

gunshots. Additional callers reported a man had been shot.

Officers say they found Steven Martin, 38, seriously wounded when the arrived at the home. He was taken to the hospital and died.

Witnesses say two men left the home in a black car.

Burlington police are still investigating.

