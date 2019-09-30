Police investigate stolen cars, waverunner

Vermont state police are investigating a strange slew of vehicle thefts centered in Charlotte.

Police say on Sept. 15, a car was stolen from Flat Rock Road.

The next day, investigators say a waverunner was found on that road. The owner told police it had been stolen from his camp in Willsboro, New York.

Then, on Sept. 18, police responded to Point Bay Marina in Charlotte where another car was reported missing. But the first stolen vehicle was in the parking lot with the key for the waverunner found on Flat Rock Road.

Police are now awaiting DNA results from inside the car.

Anyone with information on these thefts is asked to call state police in Williston at 802-878-7111.