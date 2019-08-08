Police talk to witnesses about suspicious apartment fire in Newport City

Police are investigating what they are calling a suspicious fire in Newport City.

Early Wednesday morning, fire officials responded to a fire at a two-story building that had two separate apartments at the intersection of Prospect and Third St.

We're told one of the apartments had been vacant for a while and the other tenants were in the process of moving out and weren't currently living there.

Witnesses say they have seen people coming and going from one of the apartments on a regular basis.

They also say several people were seen in and around the apartment just before the fire was reported.

Call police if you know anything.