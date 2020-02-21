Police investigate suspicious death in Ludlow

Vermont State Police are investigating a suspicious death in Ludlow.

Ludlow Police say a friend of the victim notified them of a dead body just before 8 p.m. Thursday night at a home on N. Hill Cross Road.

We're told a 49-year-old woman had been housesitting at the home and was last heard from on Wednesday morning.

While police say it's suspicious, they say there are not threats to public safety.

An autopsy is being performed to determine the cause of death.

We'll learn more about the woman after family is notified.

State police say this is a conjoined investigation with the Ludlow Police Department.