Police are investigating after the bodies of two people were found at a home in Bristol.

We're told a neighbor called police around 4:20 p.m. Monday, after finding two people dead at a home on Upper Notch Road.

How they died and who they were haven't been released.

Autopsies have been scheduled and anyone with information is being asked to call police.

A preliminary investigation calls the deaths suspicious, but we're told there's no threat to public safety.