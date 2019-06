Police are investigating a suspicious fire in Concord, Vermont.

They say the fire happened last Thursday. Ceylon Morehouse says he was alerted by a family member of a fire coming from an unoccupied residence on his property. Morehouse says no one has lived in there for over 10 years.

We're told no one was injured, but the building is considered a total loss.

Investigators have been unable to locate any obvious ignition sources and are calling it suspicious.