Police investigate threats on governor's Facebook page

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) Police are investigating violent threats posted to Vermont Gov. Phil Scott's Facebook page.
The governor was at Camp Johnson Tuesday welcoming new Americans as they were being sworn in as citizens.
The governor's staff says on Wednesday, someone posted a racist comment about the event threatening violence and referencing the mass shooting in El Paso.
Staffers deleted it and alerted Vermont State Police.
The governor's office thanks other commenters who challenged the individual who made the threats.