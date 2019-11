Police are looking into two burglaries in Eden Sunday.

They say the first one happened at the General Store and then later that night at the Mini Mart. On surveillance footage, police say a man and a woman were seen forcing the door open at the Eden General Store just before 1 a.m and then running away.

Then, just before 9 p.m. that same day, police received another burglary alarm at the Eden Mini Mart. They say a large amount of cigarettes were taken.