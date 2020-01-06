Police investigate two weekend burglaries in St. Johnsbury

Police are looking into two St. Johnsbury burglaries.

The two businesses are just down the street from each other.

Police say in once incident, a man robbed the Champlain Farms store on Railroad street Sunday evening and then ran off.

The other happened at Morrison's Feed Bag on Memorial Drive sometime Friday night.

Police say the suspect broke the glass of the front door to get inside.

They believe the suspect is also a man.

Although this time, he took off in a Jeep Grand Cherokee.

At this point it's unclear if the two are related.