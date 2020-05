Police are trying to figure out who broke into two businesses along Route 7 in North Ferrisburgh.

Police say early Friday morning, the Starry Night Café was broken into in the town of North Ferrisburgh on Route 7.

Then, just minutes later, cigarettes and other tobacco products were taken from the Mobil gas station just up the street.

During the gas station burglary, police say the person ran off. It's unclear if the person was then picked up by a car.