Police investigate two similar burglary incidents

Vermont State Police are investigating two similar burglaries in two different towns.

In one, police are looking for the people who smashed their way into the Richmond Mobil Sunday evening around 4:30 p.m.

Surveillance video caught two people walking up to the store, breaking the glass door and front window and taking cigarettes and a cash register box.

Police say cigarette boxes were left scattered in front of the broken window.

The other incident happened in Waterbury.

They say around 3:15 p.m. on Sunday, someone broke into the Waterbury Crossroads Beverage and Deli.

Again, police say a glass door was damaged and a front window was open. Also, packages of cigarettes were again left scattered in front of the window.

Officers say an unknown about of cigarettes were taken.