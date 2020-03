The Vermont State Police are investigating an apparent homicide in the town of Cambridge.

Authorities say the male victim was discovered at about 3 a.m. Tuesday at a home on Hillside Drive with what appear to be gunshot wounds. They say the victim, whose name has not been released, appeared to be targeted and that it was not random.

Detectives are on scene and the the victim has been taken to the medical examiner.

Anyone with information is asked to call the state police.