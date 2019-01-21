Police investigating Holiday Inn Express robbery

Police are investigating an early morning robbery at the Holiday Inn Express in Hartford.

Investigators say it happened after 3 a.m. Monday. They say a white man approached the hotel clerk with a black hand gun and demanded money.

The clerk complied and the man fled the hotel on foot toward North Hartland Road with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Police describe him as a white male who is 6'4", wearing a dark colored hoodie with his face covered by a black bandana.

Authorities say if you have any information to contact them.