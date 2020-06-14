Police investigating Montpelier vandalism as possible bias incident

Less than 24 hours after it was completed, a Black Lives Matter art display is defaced in Montpelier, as is the adjacent sidewalk.

Possible suspect Courtesy: Montpelier Police Department

Graffiti on the side of State Street mentioned government spending, and police say does not appear to reference the street art.

Montpelier city officials say mud, dirt, and an estimated five gallons of oil were dumped on top of yellow Black Lives Matter display painted on the street.

Police have identified a possible suspect, who was captured in the act and in the area of the vandalism on surveillance camera. Witnesses describe the person as a white male, around 50 years old, approximately 5 feet, 8 inches tall and 170 pounds, with scruffy facial hair. His clothing was described as a dark colored brimmed hat, a dark, loose jacket, and blue jeans.

Police believe the suspect may have been downtown, and in the area of the Statehouse during the mural painting on Saturday. Mark and Maybeth Redmond, or Montpelier, showed up to the Statehouse on Sunday to send a message to the vandal.

"It needs to be stood up against, what has happened," said Mark Redmond.

“I want to be aspirational and stand with my black brothers and sisters and people of color. I want to lift them up, give them spaces to have voice," said Marybeth Redmond.

Other WCAX News spoke with in the Capitol City, say they’re disappointed, but are ready to restore the painting.

"We’re not giving up. We will come back and paint it day after day if we have to. We shouldn’t have to, but our community is stronger than what they have done," said Noel Riby-Williams, who organized the State St. project.

“Every time that they do that, we’ll be out here to bring it back and louder than before,” said Adam Gil of Montpelier.

The painting was finished on Saturday, with the help of more than 100 volunteers. It was a community funded and city approved project, that did not use tax payer dollars. Police haven’t said what charges the suspect could face for the vandalism, but they are investigating whether hate and bias were involved.

Vermont's Governor Phil Scott has directed the Vermont State Police and the Department of Buildings and General Services to assist the Montpelier Police Department in the investigation. Scott says the vandalism was in an effort to fuel hate and division.

"This painting serves as an important reminder to make equity a priority and use this movement to drive real action and long overdue change. This act of vandalism only reinforces that we’re not immune to racism, divisiveness and hate in Vermont. We must redouble our efforts to dismantle systemic racism and bigotry, and stay united as Vermonters," Scott said in a statement.