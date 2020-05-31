Police investigating South Burlington stabbing

South Burlington Police are actively investigating an early morning stabbing.

Police say the victim was stabbed at a hotel on Dorset Street early on Sunday morning.

The suspect has been identified and is being detained at the University of Vermont Medical Center undergoing evaluation.

Police say they are no threat to the public. According to a press release, the victim and the suspect are related.

The victim is also at UVM Medical Center undergoing surgery.

