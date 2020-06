Williston Police are investigating Tuesday morning after they say a body was found in the back of a van in the Walmart parking lot.

Police say around 2 a.m. Tuesday they were called to the parking lot to look into an odor coming from a parked vehicle. They say when they arrived they found what appeared to be a body in the back of an out-of-state, white Dodge Ram van.

There were no other immediate details from police.