Police investigating after secluded camp is completely destroyed by a fire

Police have launched an investigation after a camp on a secluded spot has been completely destroyed by a fire.

Officials say on Sunday, a property owner called police about a fire at a camp on their property in Washington.

Police say the fire hadn't been noticed for at least a month, since the start of July.

They say the camp didn't have any electricity running to it. But because the camp is completely destroyed, they don't know what caused it.

They say a lightning strike could have been a factor.