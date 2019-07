Police are investigating after finding a dead body at a hiking trail head parking lot on Gilman Rd. in Hinesburg.

Police say the body was found Thursday night around 10:40 p.m.

Authorities say because of the lack of lighting, they will secure the scene and resume their investigation when there's more light.

As a result, Gilman Rd., near Honey Hill Road will be closed.

